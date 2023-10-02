The sunrise electric vehicle (EV) industry has kept the placement companies busy hiring thousands of employees — right from semi-skilled workers doing basic fittings to trained technicians involved in areas like battery, electric and electronic components.

India’s automotive industry boasts a substantial value of about $222 billion and is projected to grow to $300 billion by the end of the following year. Simultaneously, the EV market in India is projected to be valued at $7 billion by 2023, and $31 billion by 2026.

On a hiring spree

K Pandia Rajan, Executive Chairperson and Director of Ma Foi and CIEL Group, a HR company, said, “EV companies have hired 2,500 employees in the last six months from CIEL. Majority of the hiring was done by top nine EV players. We expect the hiring to double in the next few months, EV captives will play a key role in this hiring increase.”

According to C Sunil, CEO, TeamLease Digital, a recruitment company, in terms of manpower, India has around 400 EV manufacturers and a 11-million-strong workforce, with women accounting for 11-15 per cent. This proportion is expected to increase to 30 per cent during the next 5-10 years.

India’s ambitious goal to become a leading player in the burgeoning EV market includes 50 million direct and indirect job opportunities, he told businessline.

Bengaluru has emerged as the primary hub for EV talent, accounting for nearly 59 per cent of job postings, followed by Delhi at approximately 11 per cent and Pune at 9 per cent. According to projections, the number of job postings in Pune will increase by more than 30 per cent by 2025, he said.

In the last one year, Teamlease placed over 1,500 employees in the EV sector across roles, he said. The EV environment in India has significantly changed over the last three years, with job opportunities growing at an impressive 40 per cent annually, he added.

In terms of workforce distribution, 55 per cent are engaged in chassis-related roles; 35 per cent work with gears, motors, and engines, and 5 per cent are involved in electric and electronic components. This translates to 70-80 per cent of the existing automotive-experienced workforce transitioning into EV manufacturing, with only 15-25 per cent requiring new skills in electrical and electronics engineering, he said.

Growth potential

Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services, a recruitment company, tapping into the growth potential of India’s EV industry, said automotive employers are hiring an increasing number of both lateral and entry-level professionals. The prime objective for this ramp-up is to assemble a workforce that has the right mix of business as well as digital skills to drive businesses forward. “Nearly 350 employees have been placed by us in the last six months.”

Relying on India’s vision to reduce carbon emissions dramatically by 2070, EV companies are looking at increasing their recruitment efforts. “Owing to this positive momentum in the sector, we expect to add another 400-500 deployments in the industry over the next two quarters,” he said.