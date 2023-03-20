Tamil Nadu has allotted Rs 77,000 crore to establish 15 power projects in the PPP mode, with a total capacity of 14,500 MW by 2030.

The Government will bring out a comprehensive policy to promote investment in pumped hydroelectric storage in the State. Further, ongoing thermal power projects of 4100 MW will be completed expeditiously.

Pumped storage hydroelectric projects will be established in the PPP mode to meet peak hour demand in the state. The 500 MW pumped hydroelectric storage project being constructed at Kundah will be operational by 2024-25, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiag Rajan announced in his Budget speech.

