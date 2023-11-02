The Tamil Nadu Digital Transformation Strategy (DiTN) to improve efficiency of governance was unveiled on Thursday by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The strategy document will provide guidance on assessing digital maturing to implementing IT strategy, says a release.

The DiTN was formulated to improve digital governance and government services. The strategy document will help all the departments achieve their key performance indicators and outcomes. It will also provide Swift, Monitorable, Accessible, Responsive and Transparent (SMART) administration to the people, the release said.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu’s IT & Digital Services minister, in X wrote , embracing the path to a “Digital Tamil Nadu,” the DiTN strategy is poised to revolutionise e-governance at every level. From assessing digital maturity to implementing an IT strategy, the document will serve as a clear guide, empowering State departments to draft and execute their unique digital transformation pathways and help all sectors achieve their key performance indicators and outcomes.

Notably, the plan aspires to transform Tamil Nadu into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, promising seamless access to government services through applications, web portals, and convenient kiosks, he said.