Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran paid a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temples in Ayodhya along with his wife on Friday.

After visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple, he offered special prayers before the deity of Ram Lalla and was presented with 'prasad' and 'angavastram' of Ram Mandir.

Closely observing the construction work going on in the Janmabhoomi premises, he held a meeting with Tata group engineers, shared his experiences and watched the 3D video of the Ram temple in the making.

Expressing his feelings, Chandrashekaran said, "Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, I salute this land, a temple of Shri Ram is being built on this holy land, it is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world. I am very excited, overwhelmed to see the historic work of construction of this temple."

Also read With net profit up 164%, it was blockbuster FY22 for Tata Sons

"For the construction of this grand temple , Tata Consulting Engineers, a Tata Group company, has been entrusted with the task of project management consultant, it is a matter of good fortune and pride for us," he said.

With the same enthusiasm with which we started the construction of the temple, we will complete this work on time, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit