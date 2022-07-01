Tata Steel onboards 18 more transgenders

Tata Steel has further expanded its transgender base by onboarding a new batch of 18 transgender people.

Last December, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division onboarded 14 transgender people as ‘Heavy Earth Moving Machinery’ operators at its mines.

So far, a total 97 transgenders have been employed at locations including Kalinganagar, West Bokaro and Jamshedpur.

This step of onboarding the LGBTQIA+ community targets to mainstream transgender people in the society, said the company.

Tata Steel’s diversity and inclusion initiative aims at curating a workplace where everyone is respected and every voice is heard, it added.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said the company will continue with its efforts to drive LGBTQIA+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace for all.

“As an equal opportunity employer, the company respects uniqueness of individuals to shape the workspace of tomorrow,” said Probal Ghosh, Vice-President, Shared Services, Tata Steel

Notably, Tata Steel has set a target of having 25 per cent diverse workforce by 2025.