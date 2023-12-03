Terming the Congress performance in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as “disappointing”, its President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday conceded defeat in the three states, while thanking the people of Telangana for voting the party to power.

“I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states,” Kharge said on X.

The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states, he added.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties,” Kharge said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the victories to good governance and support of Janta Janardan.

“We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people,” Modi tweeted on X.

The BJP’s inroads in Telangana, said Modi is indicative of the future prospects of the saffron party in South India.

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana. Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress is set to lose power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are swinging towards the BJP. On the other hand, the party is close to forming the government in Telangana, defeating the twice-elected Bharat Rashtra Samithi. BJP is set to retain Madhya Pradesh for a record fifth time, barring the December 2018 to April 2022 period when Kamalnath from the Congress was the chief minister.

As of 4:15 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 14 seats in Madhya Pradesh and was leading in 152. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (Congress) was leading in 59 seats and had won 4 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading in 56 seats, while the Congress had the lead in another 34.

In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress had won 20 seats and was leading in 50, whereas the BJP was leading in 83 constituencies and has won 31.

The southern state of Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was leading in 34 seats and had won in six constituencies. The Congress party was leading in 52 seats and had won 11. The BJP won 1 seat and is leading in eight constituencies.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said the victory in Rajasthan is due to the Prime Minister’s call of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas as well as the election strategies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the victory, the fifth under his leadership in the state, was due to the double engine government of the BJP, the schemes targetting women and Amit Shah’s election strategy. He also applauded the leadership of BJP President J P Nadda.