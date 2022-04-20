The Daily Dose: April 20, 2022

# Daily tally: India reported an over 65 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 infections with numbers rising to 2,067 on Wednesday. The country also reported 40 deaths from Covid in that period.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-cases-in-india-up-65-in-last-24-hours/article65337642.ece

# Kerala refutes Centre’s allegations: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has denied allegations that the State had delayed sending data on daily Covid new cases, fatalities and filed them in bulk after April 13, skewing the key pandemic monitoring indicators including cases, deaths and positivity rate.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/kerala-minister-denies-charges-of-delayed-filing-of-covid-daily-data/article65335301.ece

# Spike in cases: The rise in Covid-19 cases is limited to some pockets, according to BusinessLine’s data team. The all-India daily cases have breached 1,000 in the last two days, but the situation is not worrisome as cases are less than the third wave peak. However, some regions need to be monitored.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/visually/rise-in-covid-19-cases-limited-to-some-pockets/article65336405.ece

# Reinsurance hopes: In some relief to customers, insurers are hopeful that reinsurance support will now come back for products like term insurance and group insurance with the Covid-19 pandemic showing signs of easing.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/as-pandemic-eases-insurers-hopeful-of-more-reinsurance-support/article65334619.ece

# BL Context: Nevermind the geo-politics and what-aboutery – there is a good reason why India needs to relook at her mortality numbers, in the interest of her own health.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/multimedia/audio/podcast-covid-deaths-why-india-must-relook-its-numbers/article65335243.ece