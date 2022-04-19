hamburger

 Rise in Covid-19 cases limited to some pockets

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022

The all-India daily cases have breached 1,000 in the last two days, but the situation is not worrisome as cases are less than the third wave peak. However, some regions need to be monitored

Published on April 19, 2022
Covid-19
