The Daily Dose: July 13, 2022 

# Omicron offspring: Several Omicron offspring have been detected in India and are being classified, a senior official of the Union Health Ministry said. Among those detected is the BA.2.75 sub-lineage, which has come in for much global attention.

# Nowhere near over: Covid-19 is still a public health emergency of international concern. New waves of the virus show that Covid-19 is nowhere near over, says WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

# Stepping up: Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, US government, speaks about what more needs to be done to take the trade relationship to the next level. Supply chains have been affected globally because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and here, India could step up.

# Cost of living: In a report titled, ’Addressing the Cost-of-Living Crisis in Developing Countries’, the UN agency measured the impact of inflation, disruptions in supply chain due to Ukraine crisis and Covid on cost of living. It took three poverty lines — $1.90 per day, $3.30 per day and $5.50 per day.

# Mismanagement & then Covid: Economic mismanagement that weakened its public finances, deep tax cuts, and the pandemic has wiped out much of Sri Lanka’s revenue base. “The situation was exacerbated by deep tax cuts enacted by the Rajapaksa government soon after it took office in 2019. Months later, the Covid-19 pandemic struck,” the article said.

# GST on hospital rooms: It would be prudent that the currently approved GST rate on hospital rooms is kept in abeyance as in the case of the textile sector and considered only after the final recommendations of the Bommai Committee are received. There is also a need to examine this in the background of the holistic view of the healthcare sector, which plays a crucial role in the economy, and underscored during the recent Covid-19 crisis, the article says.

# Oil demand: OPEC expects global oil demand to rise in 2023 but at a slower pace than this year, the oil producer group said in a monthly report, citing economic growth and progress in containing Covid-19 in China.

