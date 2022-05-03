The Daily Dose: May 3, 2022

# Individual right & community health: The Supreme Court has upheld both the right of an individual against forcible vaccination and the government’s current vaccination policy to protect communitarian health, but found certain vaccine mandates imposed by State governments/Union Territories, which tend to deny access to basic welfare measures and freedom of movement to unvaccinated individuals, disproportionate.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/nobody-can-be-forced-to-undergo-covid-vaccination-sc/article65375189.ece

# Precaution dose for travellers: The NTAGI will discuss on Wednesday whether to allow early administration of the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those travelling abroad for education, employment, sporting events and business commitments.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/technical-group-to-discuss-early-administration-of-precaution-dose-for-those-travelling-abroad/article65377672.ece

# Daily tally: India recorded 2,568 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 20 deaths.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-over-189-crore-total-doses-administered-so-far/article65377700.ece

# Kerala tightens belt: Treasury controls are back in force in Kerala again in order to prevent a fiscal collapse. What stands out this time is that it comes at the beginning of a financial year, which would have been avoidable if the State’s finance managers had been more prudent, says Jose Sebastian, public finance expert. Contrary to popular perception, revenue receipts had registered an impressive growth during the peak of the pandemic, he observed.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/kerala-tightens-belt-despite-revenue-growth-during-pandemic/article65377806.ece

# Conference, against Covid backdrop: The Union Health Minister will chair the 14 th Conference of the Central Council of Health & Family Welfare, as Swasthya Chintan Shivir, at Kevadia, Gujarat during May 5-7. The meet will recommend ways to better implement Covid-19 policies/programmes for the benefit of the common people, even as a fresh increase in new Covid-19 cases gets reported.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/health-ministrys-swasthya-chintan-shivir-at-kevadia-on-may-5-7/article65375707.ece

# Signs of waning: The Covid-19 outbreak that has shut down most of Shanghai appears to be waning, with the number of new cases falling below 10,000 a day over the weekend.

Authorities have begun a limited easing of a citywide lockdown that has disrupted the lives of millions of residents and dealt at least a temporary blow to China’s economy.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/shanghai-covid-outbreak-shows-signs-of-waning-as-cases-fall/article65377680.ece