TN extends lockdown by another week with new relaxations

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 10, 2021

Eateries, tea shops, restaurants to remain open till 9 pm

Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown with new relaxations, including operation of buses to Puducherry, by another week from July 12 to July 19 (6 am).

Permission has been granted to conduct written examinations related to employment of the Union and State governments. Examination bodies should inform the District Collector in advance, says a government release.

The new relaxations also include, restaurants, tea shops, bakeries and roadside eateries, can be kept open till 9 pm.

Schools, colleges, inter-State bus services (except Puducherry), zoo, bars and theatres will remain closed. The number of persons allowed in weddings will be 50 and 20 for funerals, the release said.

A tweet by Tamil Nadu Tourism said that zoological parks remain closed. “With this in mind, we consider all other tourist spots also not open. So, travellers before planning to go anywhere confirm with the locals if the tourist spots are open.”

Published on July 10, 2021

