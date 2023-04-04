Tamil Nadu, on Monday, set the ball rolling for Taiwan-based footwear maker, Hong Fu, to set up its manufacturing facility in the state by presenting the land allotment letter to it, the government said.

In April 2022, Hong Fu had inked a pact with the State government in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin to set up a footwear manufacturing facility at an investment of ₹1,000 crore in a three to five-year period.

An official release on Monday said, land measuring 130 acres has been identified in Ranipet district for the project and the allotment order was presented to Hong Fu President T Y Chang in the presence of Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu at an event in the Secretariat.

Hong Fu manufactures footwear for various global brands and the proposed plant in Tamil Nadu would create 20,000 jobs, including 2,650 indirect.

Industries department additional Chief Secretary S Krishan, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Managing Director E Sundaravalli, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Vishnu were present on the occasion.