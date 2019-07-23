Top five news stories to watch out for on July 23, 2019

The next hearing on Jet Airways’ insolvency case and RP’s progress report is expected on July 23 at NCLT. The airline was sent to the NCLT on June 17, to recover loans of .8,500 crore. On June 20, the NCLT admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders’ consortium led by the State Bank of India against Jet Airways.

The Finance Commission is likely to visit Chhattisgarh on July 23. The commission will meet representatives of the State’s Panchayati Raj institutions, rural and urban local bodies, and political parties, as well as officials of trade and industry bodies. The commission will then meet with the State’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Cabinet to discuss the plans.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of two independent Karnataka MLAs for an immediate floor test on July 23.A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday declined to hear the plea by R Shankar and H Nagesh. The Karnataka Assembly has been debating the confidence motion for three days.

Q1 Results: Bayer CropScience, Crisil, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, and HDFC Life Insurance Company are expected to declare their Q1 results today.

The Delhi Development Authority is likely to conduct a draw of lots for the 2019 housing scheme on July 23. The scheme, which was launched in March this year, has offered around 18,000 flats across Vasant Kunj and Narela . The draw of lots will begin at noon and will be broadcast live.