New Delhi

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a slew of consultation papers including ‘Assignment of Spectrum in E&V Bands, and Spectrum for Microwave Access (MWA) & Microwave Backbone (MWB)’; ‘Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Areas’; and Consultation Paper on ‘Open and De-licensed use of Unused or Limited Used Spectrum Bands for Demand Generation for Limited Period in Tera Hertz Range’.

In the consultation for E and V bands, the regulator has sought comments on quantum of spectrum to be earmarked for non-commercialuse in E and V bands; and methodology of assignment, where auction is not feasible.

Also, TRAI asked for comments on feasibility, including technical parameters, for allowing low power, indoor, consumer device-to-consumer device usage on license-exempt basis, in parallel to use of the auction acquired spectrum by telecom service providers for establishment of terrestrial andsatellite based telecom network.

TRAI has asked for written comments on the issues by October 25 and counter-comments by November 8.

On regulation in-buildings or areas, the telecom regulator said, it is to deliberate on regulation for implementation of rating framework to improve quality of services inside buildings.

“The paper highlights the need for rating buildings or areas for digital connectivity that meets not only the current expectations of the consumers but is also ready for future expansion or upgradation with the advancement of technologies or change in users’ demand,” TRAI said.

This consultation paper also discusses the benefits of the rating framework to the end-users, service providers and to the ecosystem. TRAI has invited comments from stakeholders by November 10 and counter-comments, if any by November 24.

On consultation paper for Tera Hertz bands, it has sought comments from stakeholders on whether there is a need for permitting license-exempt operations in 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz frequency ranges; and whether there is a need for permitting license-exempt operations in any other bands in the 95 GHz to 3 THz frequency range.

Also, whether there is a need for permitting license-exempt operation in 77-81 GHz band for automotive radar applications; and whether there is a need to open the frequency spectrum between 95 GHz to 3 THz for experiment and demonstration of equipment designed to operate on any frequency above 95 GHz through a separate experimental license.

For this also, TRAI has invited for comments from stakeholders by October 25 and counter-comments if any, by November 8.

