Trivandrum Airport: Kerala protests signing of deal with Adani

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
A concession agreement may have been signed in New Delhi between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Adani Group for operations, management and development of the Trivandrum International Airport, but it does not guarantee a timeline for the handover to take effect on ground.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already made a statement on the floor of the State Assembly the morning after (Wednesday) that signing of the concession agreement merely perpetuated the Centre’s overt moves to protect the interests of private sector monopolies in strategic sectors.
The Centre has broken its promise extended to the Left Democratic Front government in the state that its interests would be protected in the matter. Vijayan took grave exception to the fact that the concession agreement was signed on the sly and in defiance of more than one appeal pending in the Supreme Court.
Petitions by both the State government and the Airport Authority Employees Union are listed for hearing on January 22. The AAI employees staged a dharna on Tuesday in front of the Airport Director’s office since ‘they fear whether their wages would be protected and service conditions maintained’ under the new dispensation.
The State government’s moves would be watched with keen interest since it is expected to sign a State Support Agreement before the airport can he handed over to the concessionaire. The former has already hinted that it would not pursue the acquisition of additional land required for developing an integrated terminal.
Concessionaire Adani Trivandrum International Airport Limited (ATIAL) is required to submit a performance bank guarantee to the AAI. A team of ATIAL personnel is expected to come down to Thiruvananthapuram to get a feel of the airport operations for two months from April.
The incumbent Airport Director would be replaced by a Chief Airport Office as ATIAL takes over the commercial operations of the 88-year-old airport in four-five months. Air traffic communication, air navigation services, and security will remain with the AAI during the 50-year-long lease period before being handed back to the AAI.
Sources said that it is incumbent on ATIAL to boost traffic and revenue from airport operations, which would require it to add to the number of available domestic and international flights and other services by offering suitably lower rates, given strong competition from the Cochin International Airport, among others.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...