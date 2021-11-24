TVS Group veteran TT Rangaswamy passes away

Former Executive Director (Finance) and Company Secretary of Brakes India TT Rangaswamy (97), father of former Managing Director of Sundaram Finance TT Srinivasaraghavan (TTS), passed away at his home on Wednesday morning.

He was associated with several companies of TVS Group that include Lucas TVS, Brakes India and Turbo Energy for over five decades.

TT Rangaswamy (TTR), had triple professional degree – he was a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary.

Stint with Lucas TVS

When the industrial transformation took place in Padi, Chennai with the setting up of several manufacturing plants by the TVS Group, TS Santhanam, who founded Sundaram Finance in 1954 and also invested in many start-ups, roped in TTR (who was then working for Standard Vacuum Oil Company in Bombay) for a finance role at Lucas TVS at Padi.

The 1960s and 1970s were an exciting growth phase for the companies in the TVS Group and TTR turned out to be the trusted lieutenant of auto legend Santhanam. He was known as a thorough professional with a strong people connect and a sharp memory. TTR retired from Brakes India as ED –Finance and Company Secretary.

“Even though my father was in finance, he saw the people connect as an important quality. It was from him that I learnt to put people first,” says his son TTS.