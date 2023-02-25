The United Nations Development Programme Administrator, Achim Steiner, will be on two-day visit to India from Sunday to reaffirm UNDP’s commitment to support country’s development priorities.

Steiner is expected to meet Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region; Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa; and Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog.

He will also join a global ‘LiFEathon’ event where young innovators from over 60 countries will join a virtual hackathon organised together with NITI Aayog. This hackathon will provide an opportunity for the innovators to contribute ideas to promote sustainable lifestyles and behaviour change as part of the Government of India’s flagship LiFE campaign.

On the occasion of National Science Day, Steiner will deliver a lecture at IIT Delhi on the role of science, technology, and innovation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

He will attend a joint programme signing between the International Solar Alliance and UNDP India to initiate a multi-country project on solar applications for agriculture.

He will see eVIN, the vaccine supply chain management system, Co-WIN, the digital backbone of India’s vaccination programme, and U-WIN, a new digital platform piloted by the Government of India for routine vaccination processes.

This visit will follow Steiner earlier participation at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings in Bengaluru as a representative of the UN Secretary-General in the Finance Track.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit