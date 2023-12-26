Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the flood-ravaged southern district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and will also review the situation with the district collector.

Normalcy is gradually returning in this coastal district with the State administration and civic authorities involved in relief and restoration work. Those who have been temporarily lodged in relief camps have started returning to their houses to clear the sludge and litter deposited by the floods caused due to unprecedented rain on December 17 and 18 in the district, an official said.

Conservancy workers are already engaged in removing waste and debris on roads and residential areas. Portions of the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur highways that got breached are being restored.

Power supply has completely been restored in nearly 250 villages that had remained without electricity for about five days, a source said.

According to a release here, the Union Finance Minister would review the damage caused due to floods with the district collector and also visit the affected areas for an assessment.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited flood affected areas in Tirunelveli district that was also impacted due to torrential rains, and interacted with the local residents. She distributed relief to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Tirunelveli district and distributed solatium to the tune of Rs 58.14 lakh to the families who lost their kin and farmers whose cattle died due to rains.

He visited the flood-hit areas in the Eral town panchayat and consoled the people. Also, he distributed relief to the people.

State Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu visited Srivaikuntam and Alwarthirunagari for the eighth day today and oversaw the work to restore the roads, a release said.

