‘29 years today and forever’: Priyanka Gandhi shares Twitter post to mark wedding anniversary

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday shared photographs of ‘beautiful moments’ to mark the anniversary of her wedding to businessman Robert Vadra.
“A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together.... 6+23 years....29 years today....and forever!” she captioned the pictures shared on Twitter.
The post garnered well wishes from Twiteratti including Congress party workers and youth leaders.
“Happy Wedding Anniversary God bless you always,” tweeted Digambar Kamat, ex-Chief Minister, Goa.
Vadra also marked their anniversary with an emotional post on the micro-blogging platform.
Vadra said on Twitter: “Happy Anniversary P. Many years of togetherness has made us grow as one. Good times/tough times have made our lives so much more interesting. Wish you happier, healthier & love filled years. Looking forward to many more years by your side, no matter what comes ahead.”
The 48-year old formally joined politics in 2019 as Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.
The Vadras were accompanied by their 19-year old son Raihan in the recent Delhi election on February 8, who also spoke about his first voting experience. Congress failed to save the deposit in 60 of its 66 contested seats in the elections, leading to no Congress representative in Delhi Assembly this time around.
