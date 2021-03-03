68.5% of women anticipate returning to their workplaces in 2021: Survey

JobsForHer, an online career platform, observed that most women in India found that remote working had allowed them to cut down on commuting to the office, enabling them to focus more on their work.

The company surveyed a total of nearly 3,200 women around the remote working norm, upskilling, and the future of work to understand their expectations and preferences.

The survey revealed that out of 3,127 respondents, most of them (30.4 per cent) said that they spent fewer hours commuting to work which allowed them to focus more on their work.

Spending more time with family came closely behind, with 30.3 per cent of respondents enjoying increased time with their families. Besides these, 20.4 per cent of respondents said that remote working opened up several new opportunities across cities. While 18.9 per cent of them said that working from home has enabled them to say money.

The survey also gathered data on respondents who were most likely to undertake any career development/upskilling studies.

It noted that out of 916 respondents, 20.4 per cent of them said that they were most likely to enrol themselves in career development courses. In comparison, 79.6 per cent were likely to consider undertaking such courses.

Furthermore, JobsForHer also surveyed respondents on the future of work and witnessed that 68.5 per cent of 3185 respondents anticipated that they would be returning to normal work in an office in 2021. While 31.5 per cent of them expected to continue working from home this year.

Speaking on the survey results, Ms. Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO of JobsForHer said in a statement: “JobsForHer’s Women’s Day survey was aimed at analyzing the preferences and anticipations of women in the workforce. More and more women are now aspiring to climb the professional ladder and progress to leadership roles.”

She added: “The remote working norm has opened up several new opportunities for women across the country. We expect that there will be a surge in the number of women upskilling themselves in the coming months to join/re-join the workforce or elevate themselves to leadership positions.”