74% of Indians suffering from stress; 88% reported anxiety amid Covid-19: Study

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
According to a study conducted by a Delhi-based mental health service platform — The Center of Healing (TCOH), there has been an increase in stress and anxiety among people since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The study revealed that the rates of relapse among people who had recovered from a mental health condition have risen and due to the spike in need for their services. It noted that ever since the pandemic hit India over nine months back, followed by an unprecedented lockdown, stress and anxiety levels have been on the rise.
The study stated that 74 per cent and 88 per cent of Indians reported stress and anxiety respectively.
For the study, the researchers surveyed over 10,000 Indians to understand how they have been coping with the new normal.
Data showed that 68.6 per cent of therapists reported an increase in the number of people they see and in the hours, they spend taking therapy. While 55 per cent of therapists said the number of first-time therapy seekers has risen since the outbreak of Covid-19.
“Everyone’s mental health is getting impacted during lockdown but we wanted to specifically focus on whether stress and anxiety had increased and whether people who were no longer in therapy were experiencing relapses,” said Gurpreet Singh, Founder - TCOH.
“The last five months have been unexpected. The situation has taken a major toll on the mental health of citizens. With the series of lockdowns, anxiety, job cuts, health scares, and the overall volatile environment, stress levels are at an all-time high,” said Swati Sahney, Co-Founder – TCOH.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...