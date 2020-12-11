74% of Indians suffering from stress; 88% reported anxiety amid Covid-19: Study

According to a study conducted by a Delhi-based mental health service platform — The Center of Healing (TCOH), there has been an increase in stress and anxiety among people since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study revealed that the rates of relapse among people who had recovered from a mental health condition have risen and due to the spike in need for their services. It noted that ever since the pandemic hit India over nine months back, followed by an unprecedented lockdown, stress and anxiety levels have been on the rise.

The study stated that 74 per cent and 88 per cent of Indians reported stress and anxiety respectively.

For the study, the researchers surveyed over 10,000 Indians to understand how they have been coping with the new normal.

Data showed that 68.6 per cent of therapists reported an increase in the number of people they see and in the hours, they spend taking therapy. While 55 per cent of therapists said the number of first-time therapy seekers has risen since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Everyone’s mental health is getting impacted during lockdown but we wanted to specifically focus on whether stress and anxiety had increased and whether people who were no longer in therapy were experiencing relapses,” said Gurpreet Singh, Founder - TCOH.

“The last five months have been unexpected. The situation has taken a major toll on the mental health of citizens. With the series of lockdowns, anxiety, job cuts, health scares, and the overall volatile environment, stress levels are at an all-time high,” said Swati Sahney, Co-Founder – TCOH.