A new Mint Museum showcases history, technology of coins and currency

Did you know that the world’s largest gold coin weighing 11 kg was minted in India and came to be with the Nizams of Hyderabad?

For those who are interested in knowing such facts or technology pertaining to the evolution of coins and currency, here is a chance to visit the new Saifabad Mint Museum in Hyderabad which opened to the public on Wednesday.

It offers an exciting journey through the world of coins and currency to the visitors with historical facts and the antique equipment used in the mining world about a century ago. The coins and currency used in the country since independence which are now obsolete are also on display.

Visitors who thronged the museum on day one of the opening said it was a “spectacle of the history of coins”.

History and exhibits

The Saifabad Mint Museum has been set up by the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohostav’ in a mint facility which was abandoned in 1990s.

A woman looking at the exhibits after the inauguration of the Coin Museum as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Mint Compound in Hyderabad. (NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu)

The museum recalls the history of coinage and currency of Nizam Mir Akbar Ali Khan Sikander Jha who commenced minting his coins in 1803.

The exhibits in the museum include coins and currency issued by the Hyderabad state and the equipment that was used in the process including huge manual balance, weights and measures.

Other special attractions include the replicas of the world’s largest 1,000 tolas Mughal gold coin Muhr issued by Emperor Jahangir in the 17th Century and the famed silver Rupee issued by the ruler of Delhi Sher Shah Suri in the 16th century.

Chairman and Managing Director The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) Tripti Patra Ghosh along with others looking at the exhibits after the inauguration of the Coin Museum in Hyderabad. (NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu)

The gold coin of Jahagir was gifted to the forefathers of Nizam Ul Mulk Asaf Jah, the first Nizam who founded the Hyderabad state in 1724 AD.

One can also know how currency and coins from the submerged ships were extracted and preserved.

“Facts such as the setting up of first modern mint in Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1672 by Governor Aungier of East India company are quite interesting. It is also amazing to know of the 1,000 tola gold coin,’‘ said N Ramesh, a B Tech student who came to visit the museum.