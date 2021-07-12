A sealed copy of 25-year old video game Super Mario 64 sells for record-breaking $1.5 million

A sealed copy of the Super Mario 64, a video game by gaming giant Nintendo, sold for a whopping $1,560,000 at an auction, breaking the record of the most expensive video games ever sold.

The sealed copy of Super Mario 64, a game first launched in 1996 in the US was put up for auction by Heritage Auctions (via The Verge).

The "first 3D adventure of Nintendo's mascot, Mario" was one of the most popular games of the time, selling 5.9 million units in the United States alone.

The opening price itself for the copy was listed as $100,000 when the sale began on July 9.

The auction smashed the record of the most expensive game ever sold, previously held by The Legend of Zelda, a Nintendo game launched in 1987 in the US.

The only copy from one of the earliest production runs ever offered by Heritage Auctions, sold for a record $870,000 Friday at Heritage Auctions in the first Video Games Auction ever held, the auction house had said in an official press release.

Video game auctions are bringing in significant gains recently. Previously, in an auction in April 2021, Heritage sold a copy of Super Mario Bros for $660,000. In November 2020, another copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 was sold for $156,000.

The first version of the game Mario Bros came out in 1983.