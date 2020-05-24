After ‘GTA V’, Epic Games offers ‘Civilization VI’ for free

Epic Games is offering Sid Meier's Civilization VI for free until May 28 as part of its Mega Sale 2020.

“Get Civilization VI free on PC until May 28. Yours to keep forever on the Epic Games Store. #EpicMegaSale,” the gaming giant had tweeted from its official account.

The makers of Fortnite are offering a new game for free each week as part of this sale in a bid to raise its popularity.

Previously, it had offered one of its most popular games, GTA V for free on the Epic Store taking the internet by storm.

“We're kicking off the #EpicMegaSale this year with something big: @RockstarGames' best-selling, award-winning Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is FREE on the Epic Games Store until May 21!” Epic Games had tweeted.

The release of the game for free had led to a massive surge in demand leading to the crashing of Epic's servers due to overload of traffic and downtime.

Civilization is a relatively less popular game as compared to Epic’s high-profile GTA V. It was released in 2016 and published by 2K.

It is a turn-based strategy game that calls for users to expand their civilisation by focusing on civil, political and military expansions. The game is available on Windows, Xbox, macOS, iOS, Linux, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

These free titles are offered on a lifetime free game basis. A gamer can get the game for free now and download and play at a later time for free.