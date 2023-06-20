Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to promote India as a most sought-after high potential tourism destination and shine a spotlight on its rich cultural heritage.

This year-long partnership symbolises the shared commitment of Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism to enhance India’s standing in the global tourism market through promotional strategies and campaigns.

The MoU includes destination promotion, wherein the Ministry of Tourism and Airbnb will work together on positioning India as a sought-after destination for cultural and heritage tourism. Airbnb will also launch a dedicated ‘Soul of India’ microsite to promote heritage homes across India and share captivating stories behind the heritage properties and the destinations. Along with this it will focus on capacity building and insights wherein endeavour to train hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in emerging destinations that are part of the Ministry’s flagship scheme.

Highlighting the importance of promoting cultural tourism and preserving heritage sites, G. Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism Minister, Government of India, said, “Homestay accommodations offer travellers a personalised, immersive and rooted in culture travel experience. This partnership will contribute to the growth of inbound tourism, create economic opportunities for local communities and position India uniquely on the global tourism map.”

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb, said, “Airbnb has consistently placed Hosts and their empowerment at its core and is pleased to see the G20 countries, led by India, sharing the same commitment to equipping communities with the adequate skills and fostering responsible tourism practices.”

With the signing of this MoU, Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism set the stage for an exciting journey that will not only promote India’s cultural heritage but also create transformative experiences for travellers, foster economic growth, and celebrate the vibrant diversity that defines India’s soul.