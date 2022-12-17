Amazon Prime Video on Friday said that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. This will be the second theatrical co-production of Prime Video and Dharma Productions after Yodha.

The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Post the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India said,” We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this. Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-production is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe.” he added.

The company said that the move fortifies its successful half-a-decade long association with Dharma Productions. Prime Video’s content library features multiple licensed Dharma classics, with several new films scheduled to release on the service post their theatrical release. In the last two years, Prime Video launched Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, directly on the service. Earlier this year, Prime Video also announced a slate of original series and movies with Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions,” added Johar.

