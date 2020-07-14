Variety

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth beats tech giants Elon Musk and Google founders

Bloomberg July 14 | Updated on July 14, 2020 Published on July 14, 2020

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, surged past Silicon Valley tech titan Elon Musk as well as Alphabet Inc co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the world’s sixth-richest person.

The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, whose wealth surpassed Warren Buffett’s last week, is now worth $72.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of the conglomerate have more than doubled from a low in March as its digital unit got billions in investments from companies including Facebook, Silver Lake and, most recently, Qualcomm Inc.

Ambani’s energy empire is slowly shifting to e-commerce, with tech giants seeking to take a piece of India’s fast-growing digital business. The world’s second most-populous nation has seen a spike of foreign interest in its economy, especially from Silicon Valley, and Google said on Monday it will spend $10 billion in the coming years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the country.

After a drop in US tech shares on Monday, Page’s fortune now stands at $71.6 billion, while Brin’s is at $69.4 billion and Tesla Inc’s Musk is worth $68.6 billion. Buffett’s net worth dropped last week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

