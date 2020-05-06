Audible launches audio slate to help cope with sleep anxiety

Audible, a seller and producer of spoken audio content, has launched a brand new slate of content to help people with sleep troubles and insomnia, as per the company’s official release.

Headlined by world-renowned artists like Diddy and Nick Jonas, this slate has been created in part through a collaboration with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global and will be offered to listeners free of cost.

The titles include Honor Yourself (narrated by Diddy on Sleep) and You are Here (narrated by Gabby Bernstein), among others. The Perfect Swing, an inspiring bedtime story narrated by Nick Jonas. 6 Sleep Myths Debunked will be told by Arianna Huffington. Listeners can access this all-new content through the Audible app at Audible.in/Sleep, where they can download these titles, set a sleep timer, and cast to their connected devices for hands-free listening.

These stories, many of which are penned and voiced by wellness experts, will help with daily sleep rituals, the company mentioned.

Relaxing bedtime stories, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), and sound baths (a technique where participants bathe in sound waves produced by the human voice and instruments such as chimes, gongs, and drums) aim to cater to both children and adults.

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India stated in the official release: “The world is going through a difficult time, and it is essential to have a sound mind and body, now more than ever. At Audible, we understand that sleep plays a crucial role in managing stress, and we believe in the power of audio content to soothe the mind.”

He added: “We are proud to collaborate with some of the world’s leading personalities and Ariana Huffington’s Thrive Global to release this new slate of audio content, specifically designed to help you rest better at night. We hope the sleep-inducing, wellness content across our audiobooks and Suno collection will help you find peace in these trying times and nurture your mental well-being.”