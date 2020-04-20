Audible Suno launches 10 new shows available for free amidst lockdown

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Audible, an online audiobook store, has launched ten new shows on Audible Suno, which are available free of cost. These shows will be available in Hindi and Hinglish. According to the company’s official release, the shows cover a variety of genres, including fictionalized stories on people’s experiences during the lockdown, fitness, mindfulness, self-development at home, sit-coms and mythology.
Kickstarting the slate is Qisse Lockdown Ke with Neelesh Misra, where the noted radio personality will take listeners on a journey of inspirational and relatable tales during these challenging times. Up next is Uncovidable, narrated by Rasika Dugal, which traces a series of WhatsApp voice notes between Rasika and her friend, while they’re both in lockdown. Renowned stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant will talk about being stuck at home, children, chores, maintaining productivity, pulling pranks, and dealing with 24X7 proximity with the spouse. In Sanjeev Kapoor Ke Khazaane, the prominent chef will share simple recipes for staying healthy while at home. Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik will narrate classics, including, Ramayana, Shivpurna, and Mahabharat.
Lavania Hajji, a celebrity fitness trainer, will run the Bollywood Choreography Fitness Podcast. The lineup also includes podcasts of Sri Ravi Shankar -- (Un)Happiness Decoded.
Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, stated in the official release: “What we’re currently witnessing is unprecedented, and we want to continue to motivate our listeners and keep them company, especially in these challenging times. No matter where you are or who you’re with, these new, curated audio series, which span a plethora of genres, will keep you company across multiple aspects of daily life -- whether it’s mindfulness, fitness or sheer entertainment. We hope for everyone’s wellness and safety, and will continue creating content that entertains and inspires our listeners, no matter what the circumstance.”
