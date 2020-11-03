Variety

Baby Shark becomes the most-watched video in YouTube history

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

Baby Shark, one of the catchiest children’s songs recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, has become the most-watched video ever on YouTube.

The video of the song uploaded by Pinkfong has crossed 7.04 billion views on the Google-owned video-streaming platform. The video broke the previously held record of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” which currently has over 7.03 billion views.

According to a BBC report, the creators of Baby Shark have earned nearly $5.2 million from YouTube streams alone.

The song has been sung by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. The video was uploaded to YouTube four years ago.

The repetitive “doo-doo-doo-du-du-du-du-du-du” melody had garnered billions of views four years since. The song has spun off into a live tour, merchandise and multiple remakes including one featuring Luis Fonsi, as per a report by the Guardian. Another remake of the song focused at the Covid-19 pandemic promotes handwashing.

