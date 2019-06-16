Bangladesh prison upgrades breakfast menu after 200 years

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Bangladesh authorities have upgraded a 200-year-old colonial-era breakfast menu in all its prisons, an official said on Sunday, as part of a reform of the country’s penal system.
Bazlur Rashid, Deputy Head of the Prison Directorate, said the nation’s more than 81,000 convicts would from Sunday receive an improved breakfast, replacing the bread and molasses that has been on the menu since being introduced by British colonial rulers in the 18th century.
The new diet will contain bread, vegetables, sweets and khichdi, Rashid told AFP.
“Previously, prisoners were given just 116 grams (four ounces) of bread and 14.5 grams (half an ounce) of molasses,” he said.
Bangladesh’s 60 prisons, built to house 35,000 inmates, are notoriously overcrowded and frequently draw criticism from rights organisations. Inmates also often complained about the quality and quantity of food served in the jails.
Rashid said that the diet change is part of a series of reforms to “help prisoners get motivated and rehabilitated.”
“We are gradually trying to adapt... so the convicts can reform themselves during their stay in the facilities,” he said.
Several thousand prisoners cheered the new breakfast menu in Dhaka’s Keraniganj central prison on Sunday.
The official said the government has also introduced cheap telephone calls for inmates in the prisons. “They would be able to talk to their family via screened phone calls whenever they want,” he said.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
SBI (₹301.7)SBI began the week marginally lower at ₹288.2 compared with the previous week close of ₹291.7. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor