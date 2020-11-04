Big B lends his voice and support to mental health through Birla initiative

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his inimitable voice to spread awareness on tuberculosis, hepatitis and Pulse Polio’s “do boond” (two drops) campaigns. He now speaks for mental health.
World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
In a film that will be aired on social media on Thursday, Big B engages in a free-wheeling conversation with Neerja Birla on mental health. The candid conversation addresses myths that contribute to the stigma around mental health, said Birla, Founder and Chairperson - Mpower, a mental health initiative, backed by the Aditya Birla Education Trust. “And when someone like Mr Bachchan who is passionate about mental health lends his voice and support, it means a lot,” she told BusinessLine.
The campaign, “SunoDekhoKaho”, tells people to be sensitive to the mental health needs of people around them to be able to identify and understand the symptoms. The campaign, encouraging people to listen, be watchful and to speak up on mental health, will run for a month.
The film was shot in February but its release had been delayed because of the lockdown, said Birla. Months later, Bachchan had, in fact, blogged on the mental health struggle of being isolated, after he was quarantined on testing Covid-positive.
Mpower runs a round-the-clock, toll-free helpline (1800-120-820050) in partnership with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. And in the six-odd months since launch, it has received over 60,000 calls, about 70 per cent of them from male callers. The calls are from people who are anxious, depressed and, in some cases, facing relationship problems, she said.
Stigma attached to mental illness must go
During the peak of the lockdown, Birla said, calls came in from diverse people, from the anxious elderly worried about imminent job-loss facing the breadwinner of the family, to migrant labour worried about when they could get back to work or just in need of some money.
In another three months, Mpower would launch a centre in Kolkata, she said. But ahead of that, two e-clinics for tele-consultations would be started in the smaller towns of Maharashtra, besides Bengaluru.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...