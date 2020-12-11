Bill Gates, FC Kohli get TiE Lifetime Achievement Award

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and late FC Kohli (posthumously), regarded as the Father of the Indian IT industry, have been conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).

While Kohli was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Service Award, Bill Marriott of Marriott International received the Lifetime Achievement Family Business Transformation Award at the valedictory of the TiE’s Global Summit 2020 late Thursday evening.

While thanking TiE for the award, Bill Gates said innovation was the key to solve the world’s toughest challenges — whether it is stopping a pandemic, avoiding a climate disaster or just raising human productivity.

“But as Paul Allen and I experienced with Microsoft, innovators can’t make it on their own. They need supporters and partners to make sure that their best ideas make it from the lab to the marketplace,” he said in a recorded message to the audience at the virtual conference.

“Your (TiE) work is essential in fostering innovation and creating the better world we all want,” he said.

Gates, a role model

Mahavir Sharma, TiE Global Chair, said everyone’s life on planet earth had been touched by Bill Gates’ work as an entrepreneur and also through his philanthropic work.

“It is every entrepreneur’s dream to be like him. To create and achieve what he had achieved. He was chosen for his outstanding contribution to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the world,” he said.

“He democratised the entire IT and computer technology ecosystem. He is a living legend and a role model for every entrepreneur,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, TGS2020 Chair, said.

Mrs FC Kohli received the Lifetime Achievement Service award conferred on her late husband, who was the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services.

Besides the three awards in the Lifetime Achievement category, TiE gave away ten awards under various categories. Singapore Government has won the Best Government Agency Supporting Startup Ecosystem. The other awards are: the Best Corporate Supporting Entrepreneurship (Google/Alphabet for Startups); the Best University Promoting Entrepreneurship (Stanford University); the Best Accelerator Award (Y Combinator); the Best Performing Global VC Fund (Sequoia Capital); the Most Active Angel Network in the world (Tech Coast Angels); Bootstrapped to Billions Award (Ben Chestnut); Rapid Listing Award (VIR Biotechnology), Lightening Unicorn Award (Indigo Agriculture); and Most Innovative Startup (Data Robot).