Bollywood mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

The death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput left Bollywood in shock. The actor died by suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday noon.

While the reason unbeknownst to everyone, various media reports stated that the actor was suffering from depression for a year.

Here is how stars expressed grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family:

Actor Anushka Sharma posted a photo of Sushant and captioned: “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.”

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to post a picture that says: “This is a terrible news… Praying that you find peace Sushant… Strength to his family.”

Deepika Padukone, who is known for her active participation in addressing mental health issues, wrote: “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember you are not alone. We are in this together. And, most importantly, there is Hope.”

Film director and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote: “This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....”

Film director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar wrote on her Instagram caption: “Sushant Singh Rajput. You have gone too soon and all we can do is make sure you haven’t gone in vain. May we realise the importance of mental health. May we treat depression and anxiety with the care it needs. May we be kinder to those around us who could be suffering. May we always remember that you gave us more than you took. I wish you eternal peace.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who debuted Sushant, posted a picture of her conversations with him, and wrote: “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!”

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram: “I’m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss.”

Actor Rajkumar Rao captioned on Instagram: “This is so unfair. Gone too soon.

I’ll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You’ll be missed bhai.

May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother.”

Actor Anupam Kher posted a video with teary eyes and wrote on Instagram: “#SushantSinghRajput’s death in words!! And yet this probably is one of my longest IGTV videos. It will take me a long time to understand the magnitude of sadness it must have caused everybody in these times. But please spread love. Everybody needs it. #OmShanti.”