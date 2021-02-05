BookMyShow launches pay-per-view platform BookMyShow Stream

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ticketing platform BookMyShow has ventured into the video-on-demand segment with its pay-per-view offering, also known as transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) service.
The platform, BookMyShow Stream, has been launched with 600 titles and the company plans to ramp it up to 2,000 titles over the next 9-12 months.
It has inked content partnerships with both Indian and international studios and has launched with key movies including Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, horror fantasy flick The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma. The company said it will also be regularly premiering movies leveraging these partnerships.
Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow, said: “ TVOD sits in the middle of the theatrical release window and the subscription video-on-demand release window for a film. It is a huge untapped market in India. This is a natural extension of our cinema ticketing business and marks our foray in the TVOD segment which is modelled in a manner that it respects the existing theatrical window for content.”
Besides BookMyShow’s mobile app and website, BookMyShow Stream will be available on Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. It will offer users features such as downloads, offline viewing and casting.
Talking about the content strategy, Saksena said: “Our strategy is to offer highly curated cinema offerings leveraging our partnership with Indian and international studios. Consumers will be able rent or buy a movie title that they may have missed watching at the theatres. At the same time we will also focus on offering international content that has not been released in Indian theatres. Over 40 per cent of the content on the platform will be exclusive to us.”
The company has developed the platform in-house and accelerated the launch within eight months of inception. It comes at a time when consumers are increasingly adopting digital platforms for purchases, payments and entertainment.
Consumers will have the option to rent a movie for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access. The prices will range from ₹40 to ₹700, depending on the title.
The company’s foray in this space comes at a time when there are a slew of Indian and international players vying to get a share of the Indian consumers' eyeballs. However, Saksena pointed out that the TVOD space in the country is still a sort of white space that does not have many players besides the global biggies such as Google and Apple.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...