At a time when OTT viewership is rising worldwide, Indian consumers still believe in the magic of the big screen. The screen theatre experience continues to be a mainstay in the cultural fabric of India, according to a report released by BookMyShow.

Nearly 98 per cent consumers believe cinematic magic can only be brought alive on the big screen with a third of them attributing it to certain directors, themes, VFX amongst others, the report stated. Nearly 90 per cent of respondents said their go-to option for out-of-home experiences is catching the latest movie in the theatre amongst other leisure activities such as shopping, live gigs and adventure outings.

Also, 63 per cent of respondents said they have movies on their mind at least once every fortnight with the GenZ and millennials thinking of the big screen experience for their movie-watching outing every week, the report noted.

The findings are based on a survey conducted by BookMyShow among 5,000 transacting consumers across 650 cities and towns in India, The survey respondents comprised a mix of 41 per cent GenZ along with 59 per cent millennials and GenX.

Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “The enduring love for movies over the years remains unshaken. Watching the first day, first shows continues to be a priority for many fans. The resounding response to ‘The CineFiles’ survey at BookMyShow reaffirms the enduring allure of the big screen movie experience in India. The film industry’s tenacity and adaptability shine through its continual evolution. “

Nearly 74 per cent of respondents said they keep an eye out for movies that resonate with them and plan ahead, at least 3 days in advance, while 26 per cent still prefer a spontaneous dash to the latest flick. In fact, 74 per cent Indian cinephiles are extremely particular about getting a seat of their choice..

Content remains king

”Nearly 43 per cent Mumbaikars choose the storyline as the most critical trigger for them to catch a movie in a theatre, significantly higher than other cities. As many as 38 per cent Delhiites rank reviews and ratings highest to determine which films to watch on the big screen. For 32 per cent people from Bengaluru, the director helming the movie is the most important factor in their decision to watch a movie on the silver screen,” the report added.

There is a growing demand for advanced sound systems, visual effects and larger-than-life screens. Nearly 74 per cent respondents said they opt to watch a movie in the theatre for the immersive larger screen and high audio quality experience. 40 per cent respondents almost always opt for premium screens like IMAX, 4DX, Director’s Cut, Insignia and so on. A whooping 92 per cent respondents who have experienced an immersive format in premium theatre experiences make that choice based on certain factors such as blockbuster movies, big-budget films with impressive visuals and effects, the report added .

