British Council brings to India its 6th edition of 5 ‘Films of Freedom’ on LGBTIQ+

British Council has unveiled the 6th edition of Five Films for Freedom, a digital platform curated to encourage LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) themed movies.
The project, a partnership between the British Council and BFI Flare, will make five short films on LGBTIQ+ available to Indian and global audiences through the British Council’s global digital platforms, free of charge.
Audience everywhere can watch the five films online in solidarity with LGBTIQ+ communities in places where freedom and equal rights are limited. British Council has done this to spread the word using the hashtag #FiveFilmsForFreedom.
According to the council’s official release, this year's short films look at an intersection of LGBTIQ+ perspectives to explore love and acceptance created by prominent personalities of the film industry of the UK, Brazil, Norway, and Ireland.
Additionally, the British Council in India is set to host a digital pan-India campaign with a focus on LGBTQIA+ narratives from Indian perspectives curated by Rafiul Alom Rahman, the founder of The Queer Muslim Project. Rehman represents India on the Beijing+25 Global Youth Task Force set up by the United Nations (UN) Women.
The council is hosting a live session on March 29 from 6- 7 pm on British Council Facebook page themed ‘Voices from the Margins - Building Resilient LGBTQIA+ Communities in India. The session will reflect on some of the film’s thematics – self-expression, homophobia in rural communities/ Indian society at large.
The movies that will be telecasted under Five Films for Freedom are: After that party (Brazil), directed by Caio Scot; Pxssy Palace (UK), directed by Laura Kirwan-Ashman; Something in the closet (UK), directed by Nosa Eke; When pride came to town (Norway), directed by Julia Dahr and Julie Lunde Lillesæte; and 134 (Ireland); directed by Sarah-Jane Drummey.
