CEO’s Reading List: May 16, 2020

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
This week, there was light at the end of the tunnel for the economy, if not on the pandemic. As States began to selectively lift their lock-down, both policymakers and industry began to map the way forward. Here are the relevant stories from BL that you have missed.
Stimulus kicks off
The Centre’s ₹20 lakh crore Atminirbhar Bharat package kicked off with collateral-free credit to MSMEs and other measures.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/policy/fm-announces-3-lakh-crore-collateral-free-automatic-loan-for-businesses/article31574953.ece
Migrant relief
The second tranche went to announce nation-wide ration card portability and relief for migrant workers.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/atmanirbhar-bharat-finance-minister-announces-provisions-for-migrants-workers-street-vendors-small-farmers/article31582232.ece
Reforming agriculture
The third one on Friday, contained key agri reform measures like amending the Essential Commidties Act and freeing farmers from the APMC monopoly..
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/atmanirbhar-bharat-third-tranche-to-focus-on-agriculture-sector-says-finance-minister/article31592961.ece
Power package
How will the ₹90,000 crore package for Discoms work? The Minister of State takes questions.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/electricity-bills-will-come-down-by-25-says-power-minister/article31584186.ece
WFH rules
The Centre has proposed new WFH guidelines for firms.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/work-from-home-to-be-new-normal-for-govt-offices-post-lockdown-draft-guidelines-issued/article31580350.ece
Rabi boost
The rabi harvest is looking robust with record foodgrain output.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/foodgrain-output-likely-to-be-at-296-million-tonnes-for-2019-20-3rd-advance-estimates/article31591886.ece
Income hit
A Chicago Booth study has found that 84% of households in India faced a decline income thanks to Covid.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/84-of-households-witness-drop-in-income-well-to-do-families-suffered-least-study/article31592026.ece
Dine from home
Organised dine in restaurants will see a 40-50 per cent revenue drop this fiscal, says CRISIL
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-to-carve-out-half-of-restaurant-revenue-this-fiscal-crisil/article31581825.ece
Spruced up
But hotel chains are looking to woo the paranoid through more hygiene measures.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hotels-primp-up-with-hygiene-promises-discounts-to-draw-guest-as-lockdown-lifts/article31589582.ece
Still growing
Digit insurance is expecting to grow 25-30% this year, by selling pocket sized insurance products
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/premium/despite-covid-19-digit-insurance-eyes-25-30-growth-this-fiscal/article31583513.ece
Fleet footed
How Zomato Market capitalised on the COVID opportunity.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/the-promise-of-superfast-delivery-helped-us-scale-up-quickly-zomato-market-coo/article31579986.ece
Book your slot
Retail stores are preparing for post Covid sales through online reservations for customers.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/post-lockdown-impact-take-an-appointment-to-visit-the-nearest-retail-store/article31591678.ece
Rescuing Virgin
Virgin Australia is on the block and IndiGo’s interested in buying it.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/participating-in-sale-of-virgin-australia-indigos-largest-shareholder-interglobe-enterprises/article31589831.ece
