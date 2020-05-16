CEO’s Reading List: May 16, 2020

This week, there was light at the end of the tunnel for the economy, if not on the pandemic. As States began to selectively lift their lock-down, both policymakers and industry began to map the way forward. Here are the relevant stories from BL that you have missed.

Stimulus kicks off

The Centre’s ₹20 lakh crore Atminirbhar Bharat package kicked off with collateral-free credit to MSMEs and other measures.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/policy/fm-announces-3-lakh-crore-collateral-free-automatic-loan-for-businesses/article31574953.ece

Migrant relief

The second tranche went to announce nation-wide ration card portability and relief for migrant workers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/atmanirbhar-bharat-finance-minister-announces-provisions-for-migrants-workers-street-vendors-small-farmers/article31582232.ece

Reforming agriculture

The third one on Friday, contained key agri reform measures like amending the Essential Commidties Act and freeing farmers from the APMC monopoly..

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/atmanirbhar-bharat-third-tranche-to-focus-on-agriculture-sector-says-finance-minister/article31592961.ece

Power package

How will the ₹90,000 crore package for Discoms work? The Minister of State takes questions.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/electricity-bills-will-come-down-by-25-says-power-minister/article31584186.ece

WFH rules

The Centre has proposed new WFH guidelines for firms.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/work-from-home-to-be-new-normal-for-govt-offices-post-lockdown-draft-guidelines-issued/article31580350.ece

Rabi boost

The rabi harvest is looking robust with record foodgrain output.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/foodgrain-output-likely-to-be-at-296-million-tonnes-for-2019-20-3rd-advance-estimates/article31591886.ece

Income hit

A Chicago Booth study has found that 84% of households in India faced a decline income thanks to Covid.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/84-of-households-witness-drop-in-income-well-to-do-families-suffered-least-study/article31592026.ece

Dine from home

Organised dine in restaurants will see a 40-50 per cent revenue drop this fiscal, says CRISIL

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-to-carve-out-half-of-restaurant-revenue-this-fiscal-crisil/article31581825.ece

Spruced up

But hotel chains are looking to woo the paranoid through more hygiene measures.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hotels-primp-up-with-hygiene-promises-discounts-to-draw-guest-as-lockdown-lifts/article31589582.ece

Still growing

Digit insurance is expecting to grow 25-30% this year, by selling pocket sized insurance products

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/premium/despite-covid-19-digit-insurance-eyes-25-30-growth-this-fiscal/article31583513.ece

Fleet footed

How Zomato Market capitalised on the COVID opportunity.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/the-promise-of-superfast-delivery-helped-us-scale-up-quickly-zomato-market-coo/article31579986.ece

Book your slot

Retail stores are preparing for post Covid sales through online reservations for customers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/post-lockdown-impact-take-an-appointment-to-visit-the-nearest-retail-store/article31591678.ece

Rescuing Virgin

Virgin Australia is on the block and IndiGo’s interested in buying it.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/participating-in-sale-of-virgin-australia-indigos-largest-shareholder-interglobe-enterprises/article31589831.ece