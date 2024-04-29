The luxury resort in Munnar, Chandy’s Windy Woods, secured the 11th position in World’s Top 25 hotels list of Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award, 2024. Windy Woods also was first among top 25 hotels in India, according to a press release.

The winners are selected from over eight million hotels listed on Tripadvisor. Apart from the above awards, Chandy’s Windy Woods is also ranked seventh, among Top Hotels in Asia, sixth among World’s 25 Luxury hotels, fourth among Asia’s Top 25 Luxury hotels and first among India’s Top 25 Luxury hotels.

Windy Woods Munnar is the only hotel from India which found a place in the coveted list of World’s Top 25 hotels and that makes this achievement so special, says, the release.

In 2020 and 2021, Chandy’s Windy Woods was placed 12th in the World and first in India for two consecutive years.

“We got this award after competing with the largest luxury hotel chains and iconic brands in the world. This is the perfect example of the ‘Kerala Model’ in tourism where ordinary people use locally available resources and still manage to create world class products!”, says, Mathew Kuruvilla, Managing Director of Chandy’s Hotels & Resorts.

“A global award like this from a highly regarded company in the Travel & Tourism sector like Tripadvisor will definitely bring Kerala, once again under the limelight and the same would help in promoting Kerala’s tourism further in the international markets”, says, Alen Mathew Kuruvilla, CEO of Chandy’s Windy Woods Munnar.