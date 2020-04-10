China reclassifies dogs as pets instead of livestock, calls them “loyal companions”

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
China has decided to reclassify dogs as pets instead of livestock in its newly published guidelines for categorizing animals..
China’s Ministry of Agriculture announced in a notice written at the bottom of a policy document.
“Dogs are no longer to be treated as mere livestock but as loyal companions,” the notice read as quoted by Quartz.
The official announcement has been made following China’s temporary ban on the trade of wildlife announced back in February. The decision was in light of the global coronavirus pandemic which has infected over a The Covid-19 outbreak could have potentially stemmed from a new coronavirus being transmitted from wild animals to humans.
Experts believe that the seafood market in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak is potentially ground zero for the outbreak.
The latest list of livestock animals published by Cina’s agricultural ministry includes 13 types of “traditional livestock” including pigs, cows, chickens, and turkeys along with 18 kinds of “special livestock” that include animals such as deer. All animals listed as livestock could be raised for eating, according to the ministry. The list could be changed or widened to include other animals for which the ministry is gathering public opinions till May 8, Quartz reported.
Earlier this month, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the United Nations’ Convention on Biological Diversity had called for a global ban on wildlife markets, The Guardian reported.
Mrema has called for countries across the nation to put a permanent ban on markets selling meat acquired from wildlife such as the wet market in Wuhan. The ban is a bid to curb future pandemics. Mrema had further cited examples of the Ebola epidemic in west-central Africa and the Nipah virus in east Asia stating that there were clear links between new human illnesses and destruction of wildlife.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...