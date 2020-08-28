CII-IGBC launches Green Guidelines for emergency facilities for treating Covid-19

CII – Indian Green Building Council has launched IGBC’s Green Guidelines for fast track and emergency facilities for treating Covid-19 patients.

The facilities include 3-tier approach for quarantine, isolation and critical care needs.

There are several temporary facilities being established in the country to cater to the growing numbers of the coronavirus affected. These makeshift arrangements deserve as much attention to detailing as any other healthcare facility. Besides the medical needs, these facilities face the challenge of resources conservation, optimisation and more importantly infection control.

IGBC has formed a Task Force to develop the guidelines which included various healthcare experts across the country.

V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC, in a statement said, “these guidelines will add immense value and guidance to all central, state and local government and healthcare organisations. These will be useful in emergency facilities for treating Covid-19 patients and also addressing the sustainable infrastructure and various infection control measures.”

R Chandrashekhar, Chairman, Task Force, emphasised on the importance of layout design, infection control and ventilation parameters in the facilities. These are applicable to new, existing, converted and modular facilities.

The major focus is on site selection for a greenfield facility, layout, modular/mobile structures for fast track/ emergency facilities, hygiene practices, ventilation parameters, infection control, energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, interior furnishings and facilities for healthcare workforce.