Comedy, fitness, entertainment videos most popular on social media: Bolo Indya

Content around comedy, fitness and entertainment is driving conversations on social media, according to a recent social media content Trends 2020 report for India by homegrown short video platform Bolo Indya.
According to the report, comedy topped the trend with over 27 per cent users creating or sharing content on the genre on the platform this year. Conversations on fitness and entertainment were also high at over 17 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.
Astrology and relationships emerged as the categories with the highest returning user percentage at 91 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively.
Over 180 million short videos were created on the platform this year, with a watch time of over 780 million hours. The content was shared on WhatsApp and Telegram also, it said.
The platform witnessed a surge of traffic after the Tiktok ban. The highest number of content shares happened around the inaugural day of the Indian Premier League and Diwali.
“In 2020, Bolo Indya witnessed steep growth in the number of short video content creators. The number jumped from 75,000 at the start of the year to over 2.7 million in December 2020,” it said.
“More than 90,000 short video content creators on Bolo Indya crossed 250,000 followers, while 750+ have more than 1 million followers. The maximum number of followers for a creator stood at 2.4 million in 2020,” it added.
