Variety

Country singer Kenny Rogers passes away aged 81

Reuters March 21 | Updated on March 21, 2020 Published on March 21, 2020

File photo of Country artist Kenny Rogers sings at the Coliseum during the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee USA   -  REUTERS

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday.

The American singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a statement on the singer's website said.

“The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.”

Rogers embarked on a world farewell tour in 2016 but in April 2018 he canceled the last few shows citing “a series of health challenges.”

Rogers, a three-time Grammy winner and a Country Music Hall of Famer, was best known for songs like “The Gambler” and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton “Islands in the Stream.”

After beginning his career in the 1950s with a jazz group, Rogers went solo in the 1970s and released his break-through single “Lucille” in 1977. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles Editing by Frances Kerry)

Published on March 21, 2020
music
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
That aroma in homes across India is food cooking in the kitchen