Covid-19 impact: Warner Bros delays ‘Tenet’ release indefinitely

Warner Bros has decided to remove the movie Tenet from its release calendar indefinitely, according to reports.

The decision has been made in the light of the Covid uncertainty and the rising number of cases in the US.

“We will share a new 2020 release date for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to Variety. “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

The studios had previously pushed back the release of its much-anticipated film from July 12 to July 31. The release date was pushed further to August 12.

Warner’s plan

“Warner Bros is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theatres, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” Warner Bros had said in a statement.

“In this moment, what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” the studio had said.

The release of the John David Washington- and Robert Pattinson-starrer has been stuck owing to the pandemic. Delaying the release further suggests the maker’s wish to not move the movie to a digital-only release, according to the Variety report.