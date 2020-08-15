Covid-19 mortality rate is high in young obese men: Study

Researchers found that Body Mass Index (BMI) and risk of death due to Covid-19 are interlinked. This interlinking is exclusive of the obesity-related co-morbidities, as per the study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

The report revealed that researchers analyzed over 6,900 Covid-19 patients in the Kaiser Permanete Southern California health care system from February to May 2020.

Thye found that mortality rate is high in younger male adults. They also noted in their study that patients in the highest weight group were four times as likely to die within 21 days after catching the virus than those who belong to the normal group.

The researchers believe that this study will help people in further maintaining extra precautions so as to mitigate the risk of death due to Covid-19. This will also help public health officials in formulating public health decisions to secure obese people from catching the virus.

Another author from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine wrote an editorial on the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on obese people. He noted in his analysis that the high mortality rate is probably not because obesity is particularly damaging in this age group. It is more likely that other serious co-morbidities that evolve later in life take over as dominant risk factors.

He believes that males are particularly affected by the serious ramification of Covid-19 as they may reflect greater visceral adiposity over females, as per the Medical Xpress report.