Covid impact: Haleem will be off the plate this Ramzan

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The buzz around haleem, a delicacy served during the holy month of Ramzan, is missing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.
It is perhaps for the first time in years that the popular dish made of wheat, meat and dry fruits and served after Iftar during the Ramzan month will not be made across thousands of hotels and restaurants in Hyderabad where people throng in the evenings to relish the dish. Lately, to cater to vegetarians, vegetarian haleem was also being offered by select restaurants.
The decision of the Twin Cities Hotels Owners Association and the Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association on Monday to not prepare haleem during the Ramzan season, which begins from April 25, to contain the spread of Covid-19, is a blow to foodies in Hyderabad and possibly other parts of the country where this delicacy is made. Foodies are already a disappointed lot without access to their favourite Hyderabadi Biryani and other Mughlai and Chinese dishes.
Zafar Aziz, President of Twin Cities Hotels Association, which represents about 3,500 hotels (non-vegetarian), told BusinessLine: “We held couple of meetings and decided to abide by the government’s decision against people congregating and the need for social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the Haleem Makers Association, we decided not to make haleem during the Ramzan season this year.”
“Making haleem takes time, of 6-8 hours minimum, and is labour-intensive. We, along with hotels such as Paradise, Pista House were hoping there would be online delivery. But with the government deciding against it and in view of the safety, we decided not to make haleem,” he said.
For Hyderabadis, haleem is synonymous with Ramzan. After offering prayers in the evening, Muslims frequent their favourite hotels/restaurants, including Irani hotels, to savour this delicacy and breaktheir fast. During Ramzan, people from other communities too congregate to enjoy haleem.
Significantly, the State has also decided not to allow app-based food delivery services such as Zomato and Swiggy for fear of potential spread of virus through delivery boys.
Pista House, known for online delivery of haleem with its chain of outlets, was planning to start preparing haleem from a temporary centre, adhering to all social distancing norms.
But with the government deciding against food delivery service, the online option is now closed for foodies.
