Cuticura introduces six variants of ‘no gas’ deodorant range

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 30, 2021

Six new fragrances are named after Greek goddesses who are celebrated for their beauty

Cuticura, a beauty & personal care brand from Cholayil Pvt Ltd, has introduced six variants of 'no gas' deodorant range with Smart Perfume Burst capsules – that re-releases fragrance upon sensing sweat.

The entire range - six new fragrances - is named after Greek goddesses who are celebrated for their beauty. The variants are named Elizabeth, Angeline, Helena, Victoria, Diana and Cleopatra.

The product variants are available in 120 ml packages priced ₹180. These products are available at all major retail outlets across the country, and also in E-commerce websites in addition to their official website: https://www.medimixayurveda.com, says a company release.

