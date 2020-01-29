Discovery India ropes in Rajinikanth for first episode of 'Into the Wild'

Leading broadcast company, Discovery on Wednesday said that actor Rajinikanth will feature in the first episode of a new format series called ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls”.

Inspired by the earlier series “Man Vs Wild”, the new format show is produced by the Natural Studios and Banijay Asia for Discovery Communications India. The show will also mark the television debut of the superstar. Last year, PM Narendra Modi was featured in "Man Vs Wild".

In a statement, Megha Tata, MD-South Asia, Discovery said, “The combination of Rajinikanth in a never seen before avatar and Bear Grylls’ edge of the seat challenges, will make the show a must watch for every Indian."

She added, "We have decided to give a layer of purpose to each episode of the newly commissioned series, as we aim to contribute to humanity in our unique way. Last year, the show featuring PM Modi, generated much desired attention on conservation of Wildlife; we are confident that the forthcoming episode featuring Rajinikanth will sensitise each one of us about conservation of water.”