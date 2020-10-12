Diyas made of cow dung to hit market this Diwali

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
To help gaushalas and cattle farmers struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rashtriya Kam Dhenu Aayog has decided to promote diyas made of cow dung during the forthcoming Diwali.
“We are expecting to make 35 crore diyas using cow dung, and cattle rears, woman self-help groups and others are being given all possible assistance in making and marketing these diyas during the festival season. As many as 15 State governments, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and others have come forward to support this effort,” said Aayog Chairman Vallabh Bhai Kathiriya told a press conference here on Monday.
“All gaushalas in the country are passing economic uncertainty because of Covid-19. Making diyas and other products like nameplates and idols using cow dung will help them to be self-reliant,” Kathiriya said.
He also said that a group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has come out with an online platform for marketing diyas made of cow dung and have already placed an order for nearly one crore diyas.
Kathirya also said many nongovernmental organisations are coming forward to supply moulds for making these diyas to farmers and even distributing pre-mix materials used in making these diyas to them.
