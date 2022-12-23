This year, Indians tipped ₹3 crore to Dunzo delivery partners as a token of gratitude, according to the quick commerce company’s annual India Shops Report 2022.

A user from Delhi placed 517 orders in the month of September, which equates to 17 orders on average every day. While Delhi users don’t hesitate to order several times, a single “chocoholic” Chennai user ordered approximately ₹45,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates in just three orders.

As far as volume of orders go, it’s the humble staples that shoppers prefer to purchase. Milk was the most commonly ordered item in all cities in 2022. Among vegetables, Onion, Potato, Tomato were the most ordered veggies in all cities two years in a row. In fruits, bananas were the most favoured fruit among all of Dunzo users.

Atta was also one of the preferred orders. In fact, rice-loving Chennai surprised us with double the atta orders in comparison to Delhi. While, Delhi and Mumbai lead the order race. Mumbai people ordered 3 times more condoms and lubricants compared to Delhiites.

Interestingly, the rolling paper featured among the top ordered items for Mumbai users, while Chennai chose to roll, being the top ordering city for agarbatti rolls. Other interesting trends on Dunzo this year include a user getting his copy of Amish Tripati’s War of Lanka delivered in 6 minutes and coconuts (tender and fresh) being the second most ordered fruit after bananas. Also, Dunzo was used by one customer to wake up who was running late for his flight.